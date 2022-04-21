Dry into the weekend, but rain and storms are back by early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Warmer than average temperatures are on the way through the weekend. The next change in our weather is a cold front arriving early next week bringing rain and storms and a brief cool down.

We’ll stay warm and a little humid into the evening. Temperatures will drop out of the 80s and back into the 70s. Overnight we’ll see clouds return with maybe a sprinkle by morning. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s.

Friday starts off with clouds, but sunshine will break through for the afternoon. We’ll be very warm and muggy again with afternoons highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll stay warm and humid through the weekend. Look for more sunshine Saturday after some morning clouds. Afternoon temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 80s. More clouds move in on Sunday with a few showers possible. We’ll see another warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. The chance for rain Sunday is around 30%.

A cold front will move in starting Sunday night. Rain and storms will slowly spread in across the area into early next week. Severe weather is not necessarily a certainty, but is possible. We’ll keep you First Alert about our chances. Temperatures will also cool down next week dropping back into the 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Dry weather is backs starting Tuesday and will likely continue through the end of the week. After our early week cool down look for warmer weather to build back in with highs getting back into the 80s.

Have a great evening!

