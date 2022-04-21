Getting Answers
DeSoto fugitive draws sizable law officer presence to south Bossier

By Curtis Heyen and Scott Pace
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The arrest of a DeSoto Parish fugitive in south Bossier City caused a stir when he refused to surrender to authorities.

That led to a sizable law enforcement presence in the area of Violet Avenue at Azalea Street on the afternoon of Thursday, April 21.

DeSoto white-collar crimes detectives and members of the Bossier City and Bossier Parish white-collar crime task forces went to the residence in an attempt to arrest the man on felony warrants out of DeSoto Parish. But he refused to exit the home.

“He had sent some threatening text messages and images to a girlfriend, which caused some concern,” Bossier City police Lt. Bart Cavanaugh said.

That led to detectives calling out eight tactical negotiators and 18 members of the special operations services unit.

“We surrounded the house. We talked to him on the phone and on the loudspeaker and he decided to exit the residence,” Cavanaugh said. Authorities had just started talking to him when he surrendered.

(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

