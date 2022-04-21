Carthage’s Piney Woods Quilt Festival returns after two-year hiatus

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, the Piney Woods Quilt Festival is back in Carthage this weekend.

The event will take place at the Carthage Civic Center on Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23. The festival will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $5 for those 12 and older.

Charlene McMillen is this year’s featured quilter. She’s been making quilts for about 30 years and said each quilt has a story.

For instance, one quilt titled “Texas Lawman” is made up of stars and includes a law enforcement badge pattern on the back. She plans to present the quilt to a Panola County constable.

The "Texas Lawman" quilt. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

McMillen also pointed out a quilt inspired by her son teaching astronomy at a Boy Scout camp.

McMillen's quilt inspired by her son teaching astronomy. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

“The show is just going to be a lot of fun,” McMillen said. “We’re a nice bunch of people. And we have a great time.”

And while McMillen is from the Carthage area, the show features quilts from all over the state and region.

“We have quilters from Carthage that belong to our two clubs,” said Rhonda Heard. “We also have quilts from 12 cities in Texas and some quilts from Shreveport.”

Along with the judged quilt show, visitors will also find vendors and a “Country Store” featuring quilted crafts, books, and other items.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.