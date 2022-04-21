Bossier man sentenced for enticing girl, 12, from Kansas to engage in sexual activity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City man must serve nearly 16 years in federal prison for trying to entice a 12-year-old girl to exchange sexually explicit video clips and engage in sexually explicit video chats.

Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. also has ordered 45-year-old Johnny Lee Henderson to be placed on five years of federal supervised release once he completes his term of 15 years and eight months, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown’s office announced Wednesday, April 20.

Henderson pleaded guilty Dec. 13 to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. The charge arises from communications between him and a girl in Kansas in January-March of 2020.

At that time, Henderson was a registered sex offender in Louisiana as a result of a conviction in 2006 for sexual molestation of a juvenile, federal prosecutors said.

It was March 2020 when the 12-year-old girl’s mother complained to police in Baldwin City, Kan., that the child had been communicating with a man from Shreveport on social media and via cellphone. The mother claimed that the two had exchanged sexually explicit video clips of each other and had engaged in sexually explicit video chats.

When police detectives interviewed the daughter, she confirmed her mother’s allegations and admitted to having communicated with a “Chuck” Henderson via social media chat messages, phone conversations, text messages and video chats.

Searches of the phone records, logs and social media accounts for the girl and “Chuck” revealed evidence of numerous sexually explicit video clips that were sent to “Chuck” as well as messages from him encouraging and enticing the child to produce and send them to him, authorities said.

The FBI determined that the phone number and social media accounts belonged to Henderson. And the girl positively identified Henderson’s picture from his Facebook profile and his voice as the person she knew as “Chuck.”

