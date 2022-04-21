Multiple threats at ArkLaTex schools linked back to foreign IP addresses, robocalls; no credible threats

(KSLA) - A bomb threat was reported at Benton High School Thursday morning (April 21), and an anonymous call was placed at Northwood High School about a suspicious package. Threats were also reportedly received at North DeSoto High and at schools in Sabine Parish.

School officials say students were evacuated from Benton High as a precaution after a suspicious package was found. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and the fire department swept the school’s campus and gave the all-clear around 11 a.m. Students were sent back to class.

There are drones and officers here at the scene at Benton High School … https://t.co/Q9Isdlm27c pic.twitter.com/RAanZJnLOZ — Tayler Davis KSLA (@TaylerDavisKSLA) April 21, 2022

Bomb threats were reported at multiple schools in the ArkLaTex Thursday, April 21, 2022, including at Benton High in Bossier Parish, La. (KSLA)

Bomb threats were reported at multiple schools in the ArkLaTex Thursday, April 21, 2022, including at Benton High in Bossier Parish, La. (KSLA)

Officials say the source of the threat at Benton High appears to be a robocall. Detectives investigating the call say the same number made a similar threat in North Carolina a week ago. The number came from an IP address outside of the country.

Meanwhile at Northwood, officials determined the call about a suspicious package was a hoax. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the fire department, and patrol officers searched the campus and found no suspicious package. Detectives are investigating the origin of the call. CPSO officials say calls about a suspicious package were also placed to Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy. It was determined they were linked to dozens of other similar calls at schools across the country. The IP address was reportedly traced back to Ethiopia.

Federal authorities have been notified.

Law enforcement officials determined that reports of a suspicious package on the campus of Northwood High School were a hoax. (CPSO)

Threats were also made at North DeSoto High. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office says they do not believe there is any credibility to the threats at this time. The threats have reportedly been made through some sort of app.

PUBLIC NOTICE ON STRANGE ALERTS REGARDING SCHOOLS The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office and DeSoto Parish School Board... Posted by Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 21, 2022

The Sabine Parish School Board and Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office have been made aware of alerts or calls being sent... Posted by Sabine Parish School Board on Thursday, April 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.