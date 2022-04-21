Getting Answers
4 children dead in mobile home park fire, authorities say

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says four children lost their lives in a fire at a mobile home park on the city’s northeast side. (Source: WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Four children have died in a fire at a mobile home park in Indiana, according to authorities.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department said they received a call for a fire at Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park on the northeast side of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Thursday morning.

An official with the fire department told WPTA that four children in the mobile home had died and four adults were taken to the hospital. Two pets also died in the fire, the fire department said.

The fire department said crews battled hard and had the fire under control about 20 minutes after their arrival.

The fire department had responded to another fire on April 16 at the same mobile home park. An adult and a child were able to evacuate, but a dog died in the fire. The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

Dupont Estates is a family-oriented mobile home park, with amenities including a pool, clubhouse and other child-friendly features. Units are individually owned and are not maintained by park ownership.

