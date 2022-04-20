Weekend basketball tournament aims to stop the violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An event this weekend aims to end violence in the community by giving young athletes a place to go

The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April. 23 at Huntington High School, 6801 Raspberry Lane.

A meet and greet event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 22.

“I’m hoping to accomplish reaching the youth, first of all,” said Felicia Hinton, who lost her son to gun violence. “I just want them to come out, have fun, realize that you can do things without the violence.”

