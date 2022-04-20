Trio accused of burglarizing hotel room, SUV of guest at Boomtown in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Law enforcement officials in Bossier City are asking for the public’s help identifying and finding three people who are accused of burglarizing a guest’s room and vehicle at Boomtown Casino Hotel.

Bossier Crime Stoppers posted about the incident on Facebook Wednesday, April 20. They say on April 4 around 5:20 p.m., three people checked into a room that was already occupied at Boomtown and went through the guest’s luggage. They reportedly stole an iPhone 11, cash, and the key to a Jaguar SUV. The three people then went to the parking lot, found the Jaguar, and burglarized it as well, taking more cash and a handgun.

The three suspects were reportedly seen leaving Boomtown in a black 2007 Chevy Tahoe just after 9 p.m.

Anyone with information on the three suspects is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or submit an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com.

