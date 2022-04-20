Texarkana police warns people to not drive under the influence of marijuana on 4/20

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - For some, April 20 is considered the marijuana holiday. Police say many use this as an opportunity to drive while under the influence of the drug.

However, to help keep impaired drivers off the road, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) has teamed up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to spread the message that drug-impaired driving of any kind is dangerous and illegal.

“In our area, we have made some arrests with the marijuana driving impaired, but nationally, the numbers have doubled. It is the same crime as drunk driving,” said Kelly Pilgreen with TAPD.

The extra officers on duty are being paid through a federal grant.

