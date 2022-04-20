Suns’ Devin Booker likely to miss Games 3 and 4 against the Pelicans, ESPN reports

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans, coming into the opening round of the postseason as underdogs, took the advantage in the series when they took down the Suns in Phoenix Tuesday 124-114.

The Pelicans may have an even bigger advantage now that ESPN is reporting that Suns star guard Devin Booker is likely out with a hamstring injury for Games 3 and 4 in New Orleans, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

There's still an evaluation ongoing on MRI results of Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker's right hamstring, but it appears unlikely he will be able to play in Games 3 and 4 in New Orleans, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2022

The right hamstring strain is believed to be mild and Devin Booker isn't being ruled out of this opening-round series vs. New Orleans, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/mFr2XIr25s — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2022

Booker injured his hamstring in the second half of Tuesday night’s matchup. He scored a blistering 31 points in the first half and helped Phoenix command a 5-point lead at halftime. In his absence, Brandon Ingram, who had 37 points, led the Pelicans down the stretch to victory.

The series is currently all even at 1-1 as the competition returns to the Smoothie King Center on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

