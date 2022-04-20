Getting Answers
Shreveport police chief among donors during Cuffs & Hoses blood drive

Some who daily serve to protect turned out to save lives by donating
Fourteen donors gave during the Cuffs & Hoses blood drive April 19, 2022, outside Shreveport...
Fourteen donors gave during the Cuffs & Hoses blood drive April 19, 2022, outside Shreveport police headquarters.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — They serve to protect our community.

And on Tuesday, April 19, they found another way to support the community they protect.

Fourteen donors took part in the Cuffs & Hoses blood drive outside Shreveport police headquarters, LifeShare Blood Center’s Ben Prijatel told KSLA News 12.

Among them was Police Chief Wayne Smith.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith was among the 14 donors during the Cuffs & Hoses blood...
Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith was among the 14 donors during the Cuffs & Hoses blood drive April 19, 2022, outside Shreveport police headquarters.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

“When you share a life with others, you’re also sharing life with yourself, with your family members, with your friends,” he said.

“I would encourage everyone who can, who’s able and who’s willing to come out today and help us with sharing life with others. And if not today, then go to your local blood center and donate blood.”

The blood drive ran from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

And everyone who donated got a Cuffs & Hoses T-shirt.

LifeShare Blood Center encourages all law enforcement agencies, first responders, etc. to host a blood drive, Prijatel said.

(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

