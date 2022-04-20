Shreveport police chief among donors during Cuffs & Hoses blood drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — They serve to protect our community.

And on Tuesday, April 19, they found another way to support the community they protect.

Fourteen donors took part in the Cuffs & Hoses blood drive outside Shreveport police headquarters, LifeShare Blood Center’s Ben Prijatel told KSLA News 12.

Among them was Police Chief Wayne Smith.

“When you share a life with others, you’re also sharing life with yourself, with your family members, with your friends,” he said.

“I would encourage everyone who can, who’s able and who’s willing to come out today and help us with sharing life with others. And if not today, then go to your local blood center and donate blood.”

The blood drive ran from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

And everyone who donated got a Cuffs & Hoses T-shirt.

LifeShare Blood Center encourages all law enforcement agencies, first responders, etc. to host a blood drive, Prijatel said.

