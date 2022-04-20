Shreveport councilman decides against seeking election to a second term

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport councilman says his tenure will end with one term in office.

District C’s John Nickelson made the announcement during the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association meeting on the evening of Tuesday, April 19. He was a guest speaker at the gathering.

Nickelson’s first and now only term will expire Dec. 30. He took over the post Dec. 29, 2018, from two-term Councilman Oliver Jenkins.

Shreveport City Council elections will be held Nov. 8. Qualifying of candidates for those elections will be conducted July 20-22.

