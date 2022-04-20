Rain moving out, dry and warm weather moving in

(KSLA) - Happy Wednesday everyone! Our warm front brought showers and storms this morning and afternoon, but we’ll be heading into a drier pattern for the end of the work week and part of the weekend. Get ready for drier forecasts and much warmer weather in the coming days.

Wednesday: Rain continues to mainly track off to our east this afternoon and into the evening leaving behind mostly cloudy skies overnight. Evening commute will mostly dry with temperatures in the 70s. Our gusty and windy day continues with 15-20mph winds and higher gusts at times are possible.

Thursday morning heading out the door, you’ll notice the clouds sticking around with a bit more peaks of sunshine during the day. Morning temperatures are staying on the mild to warm side in the low to mid 60s. Thursday remains dry so you can likely leave the rain gear at the house but may want to dress for a warmer day. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 80s! Very warm with another day of high pollen levels.

Friday: get ready for the sunshine to come back! Sunny just in time for the end of the work week for many! Morning temperatures are back in the 60s to start the day, wont need the umbrella but will need clothing to remain warm in. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s here with great and calm weather for any after work evening plans.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we are tracking warm and muggy weather our ahead of a cold front late Sunday into Monday. The weekend overall will be dry and warm with more highs in the mid to upper 80s and a noticeable humidity in the air. Late Sunday night and early Monday we are now expecting our next cold front to roll through the region, likely bring a period of thunderstorms potentially just in time for your Monday commute. Severe weather potential is unknown at this time, but will need to be watched closely as we head towards the weekend. Behind the front expect a solid drop in temperatures highs only in the low 70s and now humidity early next week!

