North DeSoto Drug holding vigil for victims of BAFB gas well explosion

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - A drug store in Stonewall is holding a vigil Wednesday evening for the two men injured in a natural gas well explosion at Barksdale Air Force Base Tuesday, April 19.

North DeSoto Drug, located at 4974 LA 3276, is holding a community prayer vigil at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the pharmacy. They say one of the men injured, Adam Purland, is part of the Stonewall community.

The other victim is Clay Moock. Both men were injured and taken to a local hospital. Their families are asking people in the community to donate blood at LifeShare to help them.

