Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

North DeSoto Drug holding vigil for victims of BAFB gas well explosion

Barksdale Air Force Base Bodcau Gate
Barksdale Air Force Base Bodcau Gate(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Jade Myers
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - A drug store in Stonewall is holding a vigil Wednesday evening for the two men injured in a natural gas well explosion at Barksdale Air Force Base Tuesday, April 19.

North DeSoto Drug, located at 4974 LA 3276, is holding a community prayer vigil at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the pharmacy. They say one of the men injured, Adam Purland, is part of the Stonewall community.

The other victim is Clay Moock. Both men were injured and taken to a local hospital. Their families are asking people in the community to donate blood at LifeShare to help them.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barksdale Air Force Base
Gas well explosion reported at BAFB; 2 injured
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
Coroner IDs man killed when hit by 2 vehicles
1 in hospital after being shot while driving on I-220 E

Latest News

Hundreds of backpacks have been collected at the DHS office in Miller County. It’s all part of...
DHS office in Miller Co. collecting backpacks full of supplies during Child Abuse Prevention Month
Louisiana lawmakers push for more medical marijuana accessibility
The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April. 23 at Huntington High School, 6801...
Weekend basketball tournament aims to stop the violence
Showtime is set for 7 p.m. on April 23. Tickets are $25. Grambling State University's Orchesis...
‘DANCE HIS HIGH PRAISE:’ Ballet performance set for April 23