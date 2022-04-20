Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Live Oak softball player pitches shutout after losing mother in car accident

Live Oak softball team rallies around Kaylee.
Live Oak softball team rallies around Kaylee.(Brandi Landry Smart)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community came together for a young lady who recently lost her mother in a car accident before a softball playoff game.

16-year-old Kaylee Chandler lost her mother, Grace Chandler on Saturday, April 16.

RELATED STORIES:

Impairment suspected in deadly head-on collision in St. Helena Parish

TPSO mourns loss of 911 dispatcher killed in crash

16-year-old Kaylee Chandler pitches a shutout game after losing mom.
16-year-old Kaylee Chandler pitches a shutout game after losing mom.(Brandi Landry Smart)

Grace was driving on LA 16 near Calmes Road when another vehicle hit her head-on.

According to a Facebook post from Live Oaks coach Brandi Landry Smart, Kaylee did something only a few high schoolers could do.

After Smart learned about the passing of Kaylee’s mother she went over to see Kaylee and lend her condolences.

While talking with Kaylee she said to Smart, “Coach B, I’m playing Monday.”

Monday, April 18 was the first playoff game for Live Oak softball and Kaylee was determined to play.

The post on Facebook goes on to say the community and high school rallied behind Kaylee to give her the strength to play.

Live Oak high school community rallies behind softball player who lost her mother.
Live Oak high school community rallies behind softball player who lost her mother.(Brandi Landry Smart)

In the post from Smart she says:

“I watched a school/community rally around her. I watched a team play behind their pitcher with passion. And most of all, I watched a 16-year-old girl inspire everyone in that ballpark tonight. Kaylee pitched a shut-out tonight and did it with more poise and strength than anyone could have imagined. Kaylee, you are an inspiration. You showed up today for your team, your school, your family, and your Mama.”

16-year-old Kaylee Chandler lost her mother in a car accident on Saturday, April 16.
16-year-old Kaylee Chandler lost her mother in a car accident on Saturday, April 16.(Brandi Landry Smart)

Live Oak won the game 10-0.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BAFB
Gas well explosion reported at BAFB; 2 injured
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
1 in hospital after being shot while driving on I-220 E
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Coroner identifies teenage girl who died after being shot in her cheek

Latest News

Fourteen donors gave during the Cuffs & Hoses blood drive April 19, 2022, outside Shreveport...
Shreveport police chief among donors during Cuffs & Hoses blood drive
Prosecution, defense rests in murder trial of Chateri Payne
District C Representative John Nickelson not seeking re-election
District C Representative John Nickelson not seeking re-election
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Man who confessed to streamed killing on Instagram released from prison weeks before attack