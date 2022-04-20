Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Hunter kills rare white turkey at national recreation area

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service report a hunter got a rare white turkey at the Land...
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service report a hunter got a rare white turkey at the Land Between the Lakes Recreational Area.(Andy Radomski via U.S. Forest Service)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (Gray News) - A hunter was able to capture an extremely rare turkey last week, officials are calling it a “turkey of a lifetime.”

The U.S. Forest Service shared a picture of the hunter, whose name was not released, with a white turkey at the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky.

Officials said the bird had a condition called leucism which causes a partial loss of pigmentation, leading to the white-colored feathers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BAFB
Gas well explosion reported at BAFB; 2 injured
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
1 in hospital after being shot while driving on I-220 E
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Coroner identifies teenage girl who died after being shot in her cheek

Latest News

Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough spent just $500 on their wedding because they didn’t want to start...
Couple spends just $500 on their wedding
The couple says they didn’t want to start their marriage up to their necks in debt.
Looking to avoid debt, couple spends only $500 on wedding
The U.S. is preparing for large numbers of migrants with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era...
Texas cities brace for potential migrant surge
Bullet holes can still be seen inside and out at Little Warriors Child Care in Milwaukee after...
Angry neighbor fired multiple shots into daycare, owner says
Police have arrested four men in relation to the incident, but so far, no charges have been...
Daycare owner hides kids in bathtub as shots fired into buiding