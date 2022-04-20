Hit and miss showers Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As promised the warm front that we have been tracking all week has arrived and we are currently seeing showers and storms across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex this morning. You should expect off and on wet weather, especially for the northern half of the viewing area, through the middle afternoon hours before we start to dry out. Behind the front we are tracking dry, warmer, and more humid conditions on the way the rest of the week and through the weekend. Towards the end of the day Sunday we are tracking a cold front that will begin to move into the region bringing more showers and thunderstorms. The front will likely move through Monday bringing much cooler and more comfortable weather to the region for the first half of next week.

We are tracking the most widespread wet weather across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex Wednesday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning it would be a good idea to grab an umbrella on the way out the door as we are seeing rain and thunderstorms this morning. The lions share of the wet weather currently is focused across the northern tier of the viewing area, but everyone has the chance at seeing at least seeing shower activity through the middle afternoon hours. Highs today even with the potential wet weather will be in around the 80 degree mark along with rising humidity as well.

As we make our way through the second half of the week we are tracking dry and noticeable warmer weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. Highs on both Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s along elevated humidity, adding to a stickiness to the air. While we will see some cloudiness, sunshine should be able to poke through the clouds both Thursday and Friday. While an isolated shower can’t be ruled out most of us can put the umbrellas away.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we are tracking warm and muggy weather our ahead of a cold front late Sunday into Monday. The weekend overall will be dry and warm with more highs in the mid to upper 80s and a noticeable humidity in the air. Late Sunday night and early Monday we are now expecting our next cold front to roll through the region, likely bring a period of thunderstorms potentially just in time for your Monday commute. Severe weather potential is unknown at this time, but will need to be watched closely as we head towards the weekend. Behind the front expect a solid drop in temperatures highs only in the low 70s and now humidity early next week!

In the meantime, make sure you have the umbrella this morning! Have a great Wednesday

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.