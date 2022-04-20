Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Shreveport, the annual mean wage is $45,260 or 22.3% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $177,130. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Speech-language pathologists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $72,440

- #297 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 180



National

- Annual mean salary: $85,820

- Employment: 147,470

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)

--- Salinas, CA ($107,160)

#49. Dental hygienists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $73,450

- #177 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 170



National

- Annual mean salary: $81,360

- Employment: 207,190

- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)

#48. Logisticians

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $75,120

- #135 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 120



National

- Annual mean salary: $79,230

- Employment: 189,320

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

--- Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

#47. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $75,210

- #35 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 280



National

- Annual mean salary: $80,500

- Employment: 34,230

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)

--- St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($96,520)

#46. Civil engineers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $77,090

- #336 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130



National

- Annual mean salary: $95,490

- Employment: 304,310

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#45. Budget analysts

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $77,140

- #98 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $84,240

- Employment: 47,440

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

--- Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

#44. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $77,230

- #138 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130



National

- Annual mean salary: $79,060

- Employment: 123,940

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

--- Salinas, CA ($110,180)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

#43. Computer systems analysts

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $77,300

- #314 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130



National

- Annual mean salary: $102,210

- Employment: 505,150

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

--- Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#42. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $77,370

- #350 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 390



National

- Annual mean salary: $102,650

- Employment: 274,710

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

#41. Network and computer systems administrators

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $78,770

- #210 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 120



National

- Annual mean salary: $91,250

- Employment: 316,760

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#40. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $80,790

- #308 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70



National

- Annual mean salary: $105,580

- Employment: 144,640

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

--- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#39. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $81,240

- #164 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 160



National

- Annual mean salary: $92,320

- Employment: 243,920

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#38. Education administrators, postsecondary

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $82,180

- #205 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 190



National

- Annual mean salary: $111,260

- Employment: 155,990

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

--- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

--- Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

#37. Occupational health and safety specialists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $83,120

- #65 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70



National

- Annual mean salary: $78,740

- Employment: 106,340

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

#36. Computer programmers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $83,530

- #121 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 110



National

- Annual mean salary: $96,650

- Employment: 152,610

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

--- Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#35. Project management specialists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $83,710

- #232 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 170



National

- Annual mean salary: $98,420

- Employment: 743,860

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#34. Commercial pilots

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $86,160

- #122 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $115,080

- Employment: 42,770

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

--- Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#33. Information security analysts

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $86,330

- #173 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $113,270

- Employment: 157,220

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#32. Human resources managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $87,090

- #329 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 110



National

- Annual mean salary: $136,590

- Employment: 166,530

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#31. Management analysts

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $87,470

- #185 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 290



National

- Annual mean salary: $100,530

- Employment: 768,450

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Dothan, AL ($135,020)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#30. Electrical engineers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $87,780

- #271 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $107,890

- Employment: 186,020

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#29. Health education specialists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $88,510

- #5 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $64,930

- Employment: 55,830

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($99,490)

--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($96,590)

--- Danbury, CT ($92,160)

#28. Software developers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $89,120

- #309 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 180



National

- Annual mean salary: $120,990

- Employment: 1,364,180

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#27. Administrative services managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $90,090

- #272 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130



National

- Annual mean salary: $113,030

- Employment: 224,620

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

#26. Architects, except landscape and naval

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $90,230

- #66 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $91,900

- Employment: 100,400

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

--- Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#25. Occupational therapists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $91,260

- #82 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 160



National

- Annual mean salary: $89,470

- Employment: 127,830

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)

#24. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $93,640

- #126 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 160



National

- Annual mean salary: $102,750

- Employment: 266,160

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

--- Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#23. Medical and health services managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $95,720

- #337 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 770



National

- Annual mean salary: $119,840

- Employment: 436,770

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#22. Construction managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $96,470

- #199 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 250



National

- Annual mean salary: $108,210

- Employment: 284,750

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

--- Napa, CA ($145,430)

#21. Personal financial advisors

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $96,530

- #237 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130



National

- Annual mean salary: $119,960

- Employment: 263,030

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

--- East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#20. Physical therapists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $96,710

- #71 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 280



National

- Annual mean salary: $92,920

- Employment: 225,350

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)

--- Midland, TX ($116,880)

#19. Industrial engineers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $97,400

- #82 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $95,200

- Employment: 293,950

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

--- Midland, TX ($129,440)

--- Billings, MT ($126,170)

#18. Physician assistants

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $98,480

- #297 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 170



National

- Annual mean salary: $119,460

- Employment: 132,940

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

--- Panama City, FL ($165,000)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

#17. Lawyers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $100,650

- #304 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 410



National

- Annual mean salary: $148,030

- Employment: 681,010

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#16. Veterinarians

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $102,500

- #167 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $109,920

- Employment: 77,260

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

#15. Marketing managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $103,170

- #282 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70



National

- Annual mean salary: $153,440

- Employment: 278,690

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#14. Computer and information systems managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $106,240

- #348 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 110



National

- Annual mean salary: $162,930

- Employment: 485,190

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#13. Facilities managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $108,050

- #42 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 140



National

- Annual mean salary: $101,970

- Employment: 101,230

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

--- Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

#12. General and operations managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $109,170

- #135 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,080



National

- Annual mean salary: $115,250

- Employment: 2,984,920

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

--- Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#11. Chemical engineers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $109,180

- #44 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $121,840

- Employment: 24,180

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

--- Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

#10. Nurse practitioners

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $110,370

- #228 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 250



National

- Annual mean salary: $118,040

- Employment: 234,690

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

--- Napa, CA ($184,700)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#9. Financial managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $111,880

- #332 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 560



National

- Annual mean salary: $153,460

- Employment: 681,070

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#8. Database administrators

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $114,280

- #8 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30



National

- Annual mean salary: $96,550

- Employment: 85,870

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

#7. Sales managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $116,700

- #235 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 320



National

- Annual mean salary: $142,390

- Employment: 453,800

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

--- Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#6. Dentists, general

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $122,350

- #308 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $167,160

- Employment: 108,680

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Manchester, NH ($276,510)

--- Salinas, CA ($234,410)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

#5. Industrial production managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $123,030

- #67 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 140



National

- Annual mean salary: $117,780

- Employment: 192,270

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

--- Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#4. Pharmacists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $126,030

- #120 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 480



National

- Annual mean salary: $125,690

- Employment: 312,550

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#3. Nurse anesthetists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $157,560

- #106 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130



National

- Annual mean salary: $202,470

- Employment: 43,950

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Springfield, IL ($298,890)

--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)

--- Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

#2. Architectural and engineering managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $159,380

- #52 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $158,970

- Employment: 187,100

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

--- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#1. Chief executives

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $177,130

- #225 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $213,020

- Employment: 200,480

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

