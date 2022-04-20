Highest-paying jobs in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (Stacker) -
Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In Shreveport, the annual mean wage is $45,260 or 22.3% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $177,130. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Speech-language pathologists
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $72,440
- #297 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $85,820
- Employment: 147,470
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)
--- Salinas, CA ($107,160)
#49. Dental hygienists
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $73,450
- #177 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $81,360
- Employment: 207,190
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)
#48. Logisticians
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $75,120
- #135 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $79,230
- Employment: 189,320
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
--- Kokomo, IN ($101,310)
#47. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $75,210
- #35 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280
National
- Annual mean salary: $80,500
- Employment: 34,230
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)
--- St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($96,520)
#46. Civil engineers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $77,090
- #336 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $95,490
- Employment: 304,310
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#45. Budget analysts
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $77,140
- #98 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $84,240
- Employment: 47,440
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
--- Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
#44. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $77,230
- #138 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $79,060
- Employment: 123,940
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
--- Salinas, CA ($110,180)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)
#43. Computer systems analysts
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $77,300
- #314 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $102,210
- Employment: 505,150
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
--- Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
#42. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $77,370
- #350 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 390
National
- Annual mean salary: $102,650
- Employment: 274,710
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)
#41. Network and computer systems administrators
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $78,770
- #210 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $91,250
- Employment: 316,760
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
#40. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $80,790
- #308 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $105,580
- Employment: 144,640
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
--- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#39. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $81,240
- #164 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National
- Annual mean salary: $92,320
- Employment: 243,920
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#38. Education administrators, postsecondary
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $82,180
- #205 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National
- Annual mean salary: $111,260
- Employment: 155,990
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
--- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
--- Syracuse, NY ($164,660)
#37. Occupational health and safety specialists
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $83,120
- #65 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $78,740
- Employment: 106,340
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)
#36. Computer programmers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $83,530
- #121 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $96,650
- Employment: 152,610
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
--- Dalton, GA ($123,500)
#35. Project management specialists
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $83,710
- #232 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $98,420
- Employment: 743,860
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#34. Commercial pilots
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $86,160
- #122 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,080
- Employment: 42,770
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
--- Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#33. Information security analysts
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $86,330
- #173 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $113,270
- Employment: 157,220
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#32. Human resources managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $87,090
- #329 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $136,590
- Employment: 166,530
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#31. Management analysts
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $87,470
- #185 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 290
National
- Annual mean salary: $100,530
- Employment: 768,450
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Dothan, AL ($135,020)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#30. Electrical engineers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $87,780
- #271 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $107,890
- Employment: 186,020
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#29. Health education specialists
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $88,510
- #5 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $64,930
- Employment: 55,830
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($99,490)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($96,590)
--- Danbury, CT ($92,160)
#28. Software developers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $89,120
- #309 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $120,990
- Employment: 1,364,180
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#27. Administrative services managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $90,090
- #272 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $113,030
- Employment: 224,620
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
#26. Architects, except landscape and naval
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $90,230
- #66 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $91,900
- Employment: 100,400
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
--- Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
#25. Occupational therapists
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $91,260
- #82 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National
- Annual mean salary: $89,470
- Employment: 127,830
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)
#24. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $93,640
- #126 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National
- Annual mean salary: $102,750
- Employment: 266,160
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
--- Iowa City, IA ($138,870)
#23. Medical and health services managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $95,720
- #337 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 770
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,840
- Employment: 436,770
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#22. Construction managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $96,470
- #199 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250
National
- Annual mean salary: $108,210
- Employment: 284,750
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
--- Napa, CA ($145,430)
#21. Personal financial advisors
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $96,530
- #237 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,960
- Employment: 263,030
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
--- East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
#20. Physical therapists
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $96,710
- #71 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280
National
- Annual mean salary: $92,920
- Employment: 225,350
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)
--- Midland, TX ($116,880)
#19. Industrial engineers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $97,400
- #82 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $95,200
- Employment: 293,950
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
--- Midland, TX ($129,440)
--- Billings, MT ($126,170)
#18. Physician assistants
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $98,480
- #297 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,460
- Employment: 132,940
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
--- Panama City, FL ($165,000)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)
#17. Lawyers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $100,650
- #304 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 410
National
- Annual mean salary: $148,030
- Employment: 681,010
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
#16. Veterinarians
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $102,500
- #167 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $109,920
- Employment: 77,260
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)
#15. Marketing managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $103,170
- #282 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $153,440
- Employment: 278,690
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#14. Computer and information systems managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $106,240
- #348 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $162,930
- Employment: 485,190
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#13. Facilities managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $108,050
- #42 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $101,970
- Employment: 101,230
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)
--- Ithaca, NY ($136,210)
#12. General and operations managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $109,170
- #135 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,080
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,250
- Employment: 2,984,920
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
--- Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#11. Chemical engineers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $109,180
- #44 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $121,840
- Employment: 24,180
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
--- Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
#10. Nurse practitioners
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $110,370
- #228 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250
National
- Annual mean salary: $118,040
- Employment: 234,690
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
--- Napa, CA ($184,700)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
#9. Financial managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $111,880
- #332 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 560
National
- Annual mean salary: $153,460
- Employment: 681,070
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#8. Database administrators
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $114,280
- #8 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $96,550
- Employment: 85,870
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)
#7. Sales managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $116,700
- #235 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320
National
- Annual mean salary: $142,390
- Employment: 453,800
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
--- Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#6. Dentists, general
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $122,350
- #308 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $167,160
- Employment: 108,680
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Manchester, NH ($276,510)
--- Salinas, CA ($234,410)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
#5. Industrial production managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $123,030
- #67 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $117,780
- Employment: 192,270
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
--- Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
#4. Pharmacists
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $126,030
- #120 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 480
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,690
- Employment: 312,550
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
#3. Nurse anesthetists
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $157,560
- #106 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $202,470
- Employment: 43,950
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Springfield, IL ($298,890)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)
#2. Architectural and engineering managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $159,380
- #52 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $158,970
- Employment: 187,100
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
--- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#1. Chief executives
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Annual mean salary: $177,130
- #225 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $213,020
- Employment: 200,480
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
