Drivers react to I-220 E shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in locating a gold car that drove away from the scene, after firing shots at a white F-150 on I-220 East at North Market on Tuesday, April 19.

Rose Edwards said she had just passed through that area when about a doze gunshots were fired from the gold car towards the truck.

“I just had the man above with me on that one,” she said. “It was so long, I came from that route. That was luck and that’s just my route I used to go. I’m going to go another route.”

SPD said the victim in the truck was shot in the lower right leg, and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“To put people’s minds at ease, there’s not a lot of people just going around randomly shooting people on the interstate in those situations. However, if someone were to find themselves in that situation, the best thing to do as quickly as possible and as a safely as possible try to get away from where the gun fire is coming from,” said Cpl. Chris Bordelon.

Bordelon said officers are currently searching for the suspect’s vehicle.

