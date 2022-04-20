DHS office in Miller Co. collecting backpacks full of supplies during Child Abuse Prevention Month

MILLER COUNY, Ark. (KSLA) - April has been set aside to address child abuse and neglect. One Arkansas government agency is working to collect donations and raise funds to help fight the problem.

“One of our projects is packed with a purpose. We believe that no child should have a trash bag,” said Alexis Lampkins, supervisor for the Arkansas Department of Human Services office in Miller County.

Hundreds of backpacks have been collected at the DHS office in Miller County. It’s all part of an effort to bring awareness to child abuse and neglect during the month of April.

“Stressing the needs for our families in this county and also to provide for our children and our families,” Lampkins said.

Although the month is nearly over, Lampkins says they continue to welcome donations to help children who are victims of abuse and neglect.

“Sometimes when we remove, they just have the clothes that is on their backs, so we want to get the community involved in helping with t-shirts, underwear, all kinds of items, diapers and wipes that they need,” said Lampkins.

Lampkins says in Miller County and other parts of the State of Arkansas, there’s a need for more foster homes to support the fight against child abuse.

“Which means we have a shortage of foster homes in this county and we will be advocating for that as well, because we are having to travel outside of the area and the county to make placements,” Lampkins said.

On Monday, April 25 at 6 p.m., a major fundraiser and donation event to fight child abuse and neglect will take place at Holiday Bowl in Texarkana.

“It’s the theme strike out child abuse,” Lampkins said.

