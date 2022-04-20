Getting Answers
‘DANCE HIS HIGH PRAISE:’ Ballet performance set for April 23

By Domonique Benn and Alex Onken
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Strand Theater will host the 13th annual Dance His High Praise show on Saturday.

Showtime is set for 7 p.m. on April 23. Tickets are $25.

Grambling State University’s Orchesis Dance Company will perform.

A special presentation will be held Dianne Maroney-Grigsby, who is retiring as a choreographer.

The show is put on by Extensions of Excellence.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

