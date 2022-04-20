Getting Answers
Coroner IDs man killed when hit by 2 vehicles

He’s a 68-year-old Shreveport resident
(MGN)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man is the pedestrian who died when he was struck by two vehicles.

He is 68-year-old Tommy Morris, of the 2800 block of West Jordan Street, the Caddo coroner’s office announced Tuesday, April 19.

Morris was struck by one vehicle as he crossed in the 1900 block of Hearne Avenue at 8:15 p.m. Friday, April 15. Then he was struck by another vehicle.

Morris was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The incident is being investigated by Shreveport police.

