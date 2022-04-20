Getting Answers
Verdict announced in trial of 2 men accused of killing SPD officer

Closing arguments have wrapped up in the trial of two men accused of killing rookie Shreveport police Officer Chatéri Payne.
Closing arguments have wrapped up in the trial of two men accused of killing rookie Shreveport police Officer Chatéri Payne.
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — After two hours of presentation to the jury, closing arguments have wrapped in the murder trial of two men accused of killing rookie Shreveport police Officer Chatéri Payne.

After a short recess, the jury received legal instructions and took the case for deliberations. During deliberation, the jury returned to courtroom to ask the judge for clarification on certain crime definitions. One of those words was “conspiracy,” and what it meant to be a principal in a conspiracy.

After a three-week trial, and nearly 11 days of testimony, the verdict was returned. TreVeon Anderson was found guilty on both charges, second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. He will serve life in prison with no possibility of parole, suspension or probation.

Glen Frierson was acquitted on both charges, second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

A third man, Lawrence Pierre, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

It was an emotional moment in court when the verdict was read. KSLA later caught up with Payne’s father, Overton Jefferson, as well as District Attorney James Stewart, for a reaction on the split verdict.

“I’m glad. Everybody did a good job, and I think justice was served,” said Jefferson.

“We thank the jury for its job, this took a long time. We started this journey and we’re happy with the verdicts,” said Stewart.

Anderson and Payne were dating, but reportedly were going through a breakup when she was shot to death in January 2019. Payne was just 22-years-old and the mother of a 2-year-old girl.

