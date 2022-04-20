Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Center man missing since beginning of April

Marcus Dewaynn Roberts, 51, was reported missing from Center, Texas on April 3, 2022.
Marcus Dewaynn Roberts, 51, was reported missing from Center, Texas on April 3, 2022.(Center Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTER, Texas (KSLA) - The Center Police Department in Shelby County is currently looking for a man who has been missing since the start of April.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Marcus Dewaynn Roberts, 51. They say he has been missing since April 3. Roberts is described as a Black male who is 6′ tall and weighs about 420 lbs. He was last seen in the area of MLK Drive and the Bright Morning Star Church near there.

Roberts was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Detective Bobby Walker at 936-598-2788.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barksdale Air Force Base
Gas well explosion reported at BAFB; 2 injured
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
Coroner IDs man killed when hit by 2 vehicles
1 in hospital after being shot while driving on I-220 E

Latest News

Caddo Parish Public Schools
3 proposals hope to improve Caddo Public Schools
Texarkana police warns people to not drive under the influence of marijuana on 4/20
Hundreds of backpacks have been collected at the DHS office in Miller County. It’s all part of...
DHS office in Miller Co. collecting backpacks full of supplies during Child Abuse Prevention Month
Barksdale Air Force Base Bodcau Gate
North DeSoto Drug holding vigil for victims of BAFB gas well explosion
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5)...
Suns’ Devin Booker likely to miss Games 3 and 4 against the Pelicans, ESPN reports