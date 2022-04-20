Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Arbery’s killers scheduled for August hate crimes sentencing

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The white men convicted of hate crimes for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery as he ran in their Georgia neighborhood have been scheduled for sentencing this summer in federal court. (Pool, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A federal judge Wednesday postponed sentencing for the white men convicted of hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery until Aug. 8.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood agreed to push sentencing hearings back one week after prosecutors cited a scheduling conflict. She scheduled the three defendants to be sentenced individually during hearings spaced two hours apart.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan each face possible life sentences after being convicted of hate crimes in February by a federal jury that concluded they chased and killed 25-year-old Arbery because he was Black.

All three defendants are already serving life in prison for the February 23, 2020, killing after being found guilty of murder in a Georgia state court last fall.

The McMichaels armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood just outside the port city of Brunswick. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

None of the three men were arrested until more than two months later, when the graphic video of Arbery’s shooting leaked online and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police.

Prosecutors during the federal trial revealed more than two dozen text messages and social media posts in which Travis McMichael and Bryan repeatedly used racist slurs. Witnesses also testified to hearing racist comments spoken by both McMichaels.

Defense attorneys denied the McMichaels and Bryan targeted Arbery because of his race. They argued the men acted on an earnest, though mistaken, suspicion that Arbery had committed crimes in their neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students were evacuated from Benton High School Thursday, April 21, 2022 after a bomb threat...
Multiple threats at ArkLaTex schools linked back to foreign IP addresses, robocalls; no credible threats
Closing arguments have wrapped up in the trial of two men accused of killing rookie Shreveport...
Verdict announced in trial of 2 men accused of killing SPD officer
Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
The body of Randal Hawkins, 63, of Dekalb, Texas was found in a vehicle parked on County Road...
Man on trial for child sex crimes found dead in truck
A man was fighting for his life April 20, 2022, after a Ford sedan hit a tree and rolled over...
Wreck leaves male fighting for his life

Latest News

With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images
Civilians in the Ukrainian town of Rubizhne were caught in the middle of a battle with Russian...
Civilians caught in between battle in eastern Ukraine
The masked individuals pushed passed store employees to get into the store.
Masked suspects get away with $413K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton in Cincinnati
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
Carthage’s Piney Woods Quilt Festival returns after two-year hiatus
Carthage’s Piney Woods Quilt Festival returns after two-year hiatus