3 proposals hope to improve Caddo Public Schools

Caddo Parish Public Schools(KSLA)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In less than two weeks, Caddo Parish voters will get the chance to vote on three proposals that would go towards improvements for Caddo Parish Public Schools.

The Caddo School Tax Renewals consist of three propositions.

The first proposal will go toward the operation, maintenance and additional support for public elementary and secondary schools in the parish. it would be a 17 mill tax on all property subject to taxation in the district, and would collect around $31.6 million for 10 years in 2024.

The second proposal would help to acquire sites for construction and improvement of school buildings and other public school facilities. It would be a 6.82 mill tax on all of the property subject to taxation in the district, and collect around $12.6 million for a period of ten years starting in 2024.

The third proposal would bring in around $20.8 million a year for 10 years, from a mill tax of 11.19 on property within the district starting in 2025. This would help with replacing and maintaining micro computers, buses, air conditioners and other equipment. It would also help with the operation and maintenance of the public school system.

These millage renewals would not increase taxes. They will be on the ballot April 30 at your local polling precinct.

