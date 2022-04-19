Getting Answers
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Facebook Live

Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a body that was found dead in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge business on Monday, April 18.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Janice David, 34, whose body was found inside a vehicle.

Police confirmed the woman’s brutal death was broadcast on Facebook Live in a gruesome nearly 15-minute feed. They added Johnson was already in custody when they learned of the video. They noted he admitted to killing the woman.

Police sources said David’s hands were bound to the steering wheel and that she was found naked.

The Baton Rouge Police Department walked the suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a woman and gave details of the crime.

Detectives said Johnson choked David, beat her, and stabbed her. They added it is believed the pair had been on a three or four-day drug binge together.

Investigators said the suspect was injured in a police pursuit and was taken to a hospital.

According to investigators, the body was found in the parking lot of Sherwood Towers, an office building located on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Newcastle Avenue.

BRPD said officers responded to a call a little before 10 p.m. regarding the body of a dead female. The body was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot, authorities added. Officials also said Johnson tried to set the car on fire.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.

Johnson’s rap sheet shows an arrest on multiple armed robbery charges in 2005.

