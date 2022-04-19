Showers return Wednesday followed by increasing temperatures

(KSLA) - Wednesday will have a little rain and a couple storms. The severe threat is very low however. Behind all the rain, temperatures will be heating up to the warmest so far this year!

This evening will have increasing clouds, but still no rain. If you are heading out the door, it will still be a very nice evening. Temperatures will not cool down as quickly and should remain in the mid to upper 60s. It may not be a very pretty sunset since a lot of the clouds will be in the way.

Overnight, it will be very cloudy with some rain for a few locations. Mostly around the I-30 corridor will have the best shot of seeing some rain. All of the showers and any storms will arrive after midnight. As you move south near I-20, the rain chances get slimmer. I have the rain chances at 30% for the ArkLaTex tonight. Temperatures will struggle to cool down at all and will only manage to fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The clouds will remain in place on Wednesday. A warm front will be moving through during the day. This means that it will be moving from the south and will increase temperatures and humidity. Rain chances are at 40%. A few storms are possible. There is now a marginal risk for severe weather for the far northern tip of the viewing area. I do not anticipate storms holding together for too long and becoming widespread. If you do see some storms, I would be prepared for gusty winds. Temperatures will heat up to the lower 80s.

Once the warm front passes by Wednesday night, the rain will be gone. The clouds will linger in place for a bit longer. So Thursday morning will have overcast conditions. I will not rule out a quick and light shower in the morning. By the afternoon, I do expect to see lots of sunshine! So the clouds will be clearing away. Thanks to that front, temperatures in the afternoon will warm up to the mid to upper 80s!

Friday will be another beautiful day with no chance of rain. There should be less cloud cover as well. So, I expect a sunny day! Temperatures will get up to the mid to upper 80s once again. There is a slim chance a couple locations get up to 90 degrees.

This weekend will also be very pretty! There will be little to no chance of rain. If anything, maybe a quick shower Sunday afternoon. Both days will have more sunshine mixing in and will help to warm temperatures up. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s! The humidity will not be terrible, but you should notice its presence. If you are spending time outdoors such as any yardwork, use a little cautions with the very warm and basically hot temperatures.

Monday and Tuesday next week will have a better chance to see some more showers and storms move through. A cold front will be moving through the ArkLaTex and will bring the rain. It is unclear if there will be any severe weather, but it is something we will watch closely. If I were to guess, the rain will arrive Monday evening or overnight and will be more widespread on Tuesday. This time, behind the rain temperatures will be cooling back down to the 70s.

Have a great week and get ready for some very warm and even hot temperatures!

