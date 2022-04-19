Getting Answers
Shelter in place for Plaquemine area due to fire, chlorine spill at Olin Plant on Dow site

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fire and chlorine spill led to an order for residents in parts of Iberville Parish to shelter in place Monday evening.

As of 10:40 p.m., that order remained in effect.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says a fire broke out at the Olin plant, located on the property of Dow Chemical in Plaquemine, at 8:40 p.m. Monday. At that same time, a chlorine spill was reported at the facility. The sheriff says emergency sirens were sounded in the area to warn residents of the emergency.

Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a facility in Iberville Parish.

Parish President Mitch Ourso said the smell of chlorine was being reported in the air several miles from the facility.

A photo from the scene showed a large plume of smoke billowing from the facility.

Smoke/ cloud picture taken near Dow Chemical.
Smoke/ cloud picture taken near Dow Chemical.(Mike Tullier)

The fire was extinguished by 9:30 p.m. but crews were still working to contain the chlorine spill, the sheriff said. The sheriff says chlorine levels outside of the plant were not dangerously high. Because of that, no evacuations were being ordered.

No injuries were reported but ambulances were staged in the area and local hospitals were put on standby, the sheriff said.

Residents in Plaquemine, particularly south of the facility, were ordered to shelter in place. A shelter in place means residents should stay indoors, close doors and windows, bring pets inside and turn off air-conditioning or heating systems.

Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso Jr. gives update on chlorine leak.

Officials have shut down LA-1 in both directions near the scene. Louisiana State Police were assisting local officials in the response.

According to officials Dow and Olin personnel are in the area and are monitoring the air, said Iberville Parish President Mitchell Ourso Jr.

There is no timeline as of now when people can stop sheltering in place according to Ourso.

Statement from Olin Corporation:

A chlorine release has occurred within Olin’s facility in Plaquemine. Site emergency response was immediately engaged and we are working to stop the release. Employees at the facility took immediate safety precautions while the team began working to address the situation. A shelter in place has been implemented and local roads have been temporarily closed. We will provide additional information as soon as it is available

