Prosecutors present detectives’ testimony, part of co-defendant’s recorded statement

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The trial of two men over the death of a Shreveport police officer entered the third week with two detectives’ testimony and part of a co-defendant’s recorded statement to police.

Glenn Frierson and Lawrence Pierre are on trial in connection with the death of Shreveport police Officer Chatéri Payne in 2019.

Prosecutors claim that her boyfriend TreVeon Anderson recruited two other men, Frierson and Pierre, into a conspiracy to kill Payne after she decided to leave Anderson.

Two weeks ago, Pierre pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

On Monday, prosecutors used the detectives’ testimony and Frierson’s recorded interview with police to try to place him near the scene of the homicide.

The prosecution alleges that Frierson drove Pierre to the home where Payne was killed then lied to investigators.

Frierson and Anderson both deny any involvement in Payne’s death.

Both are charged with second-degree murder. And, like Pierre, they could be sentenced to life in prison if they are convicted as charged.

