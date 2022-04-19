Prosecution, defense rest on day 11 of Chatéri Payne murder trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Following 11 days of testimony, the prosecution has finally rested its case in the Chatéri Payne murder trial.

Payne was a 22-year-old rookie Shreveport Police officer when she was shot to death back in January 2019. Payne’s boyfriend, TreVeon Anderson and another man, Glen Frierson are on trial, facing murder and conspiracy charges. A third defendant, Lawrence Pierre, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder two weeks ago.

Wrapping up its case, the prosecution called a forensic pathologist and lead detective Sergeant Jeff Brown to the stand on Tuesday, April 19. The pathologist testified Officer Payne died from a gunshot would to the back of her head.

Brown told the jury how investigators used suspect interviews and forensic cell phone evidence to identify Pierre, Anderson and Frierson as the only suspects in the case. However, during a dramatic cross examination, Brown admitted investigators do not know who pulled the trigger killing Payne.

Defense attorneys also questioned the detective about DNA of a fourth unindicted person being found on the murder weapon. Anderson presented his defense then rested after calling on just two witnesses, including a forensic expert who couldn’t say whether or not his DNA was on the murder weapon.

Frierson’s attorney also presented his defense late this afternoon, resting after calling on Frierson’s wife and daughter. They both told the jury that Frierson doesn’t know Anderson.

Closing statements and jury deliberation are set for tomorrow. Both men face life in prison if convicted.

