Plain Dealing man sentenced for burning down deer camps/stands, putting metal spikes on roads & terrorizing campers

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish man has been sentenced for a slew of terroristic acts dating back as far as 15 years.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says the Plain Dealing man pleaded guilty to crimes related to a terrorizing arrest in 2018. Gary Lee Wilson, 58, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2018, but Sheriff Julian Whittington says his “acts of terror” began more than 15 years ago.

During the investigation, officials say it was discovered that Wilson vandalized property, burned down deer stands and deer camps, placed metal spikes on trails to cripple horses and on roads to puncture tires, and on one occasion, even tried to lure deputies into a trap by covering an old abandoned water well with leaves and vines. Detectives say over the years, Wilson has caused thousands of dollars of damage to property and “put fear in the hearts of residents and campers of Plain Dealing.”

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Wilson pleaded guilty to racketeering. He was sentenced to eight years in prison suspended and put on active probation for three years. He also must pay $75 per month for supervision fees and secure full-time employment. If he fails to maintain employment, he will have to perform 20 hours of community service. Wilson must also pay $150,000 in restitution to the victims of his crimes from the $200,000 cash bond in his case.

“It does not matter how long it takes, if there is an unsolved case, we will pursue it until the guilty person is caught,” said Sheriff Whittington.

