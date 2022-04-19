Getting Answers
New fire chief offers safety tips after string of deadly fires

Shreveport Fire Department Chief Clarence Reese
Shreveport Fire Department Chief Clarence Reese
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Back on April 3, an elderly man in a wheelchair died in a house fire in the Lynbrook subdivision off Linwood Avenue. His wife was also hurt trying to save him. And on April 16, a woman died at the hospital after firefighters pulled her from inside a burning townhouse in the Shreve City neighborhood.

New Fire Chief Clarence Reese is sharing safety advice he hopes can help prevent another deadly fire.

“We teach all, especially in the second grade going to Safety Town, to have a fire safety plan. Once you get out, stay out. And you have a safe meeting place, so that way if you think someone’s inside, you can alert the fire department and let them know. You have the same meeting place, which could be three houses down, down at the mailbox, a big oak tree at the end of the street, whatever the case is, you want to make sure you have a safe meeting place,” Chief Reese said.

Chief Reese also says the department’s smoke detector installation program is back in full swing. Call the department, and they can help install one. The number is 318-673-6740.

