Man wanted out of Bossier Parish arrested in Marshall after police chase

A man wanted out of Bossier Parish was arrested in Marshall, Texas after a police chase that...
A man wanted out of Bossier Parish was arrested in Marshall, Texas after a police chase that started in Hallsville.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man wanted in Bossier Parish for aggravated robbery with a firearm was arrested in Marshall, Texas Tuesday, April 19 after a police chase.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the chase began in Hallsville and ended in Marshall when the man crashed at the intersection of SL 390 and US 80. The driver was identified as George Reed.

Reed will be charged with evading arrest or detention in a vehicle in addition to aggravated robbery with a firearm.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

