Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Loud music played in operating room can enhance surgeons’ performance, study says

A new study suggests that playing loud rock music during surgery can enhance the surgeons' performance. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might assume a quiet environment might be crucial for the steady hands of a surgeon, but a newly published study says listening to music can enhance a surgeon’s performance.

Loud rock music had the most beneficial impact.

The study, conducted by researchers at Germany’s Heidelberg University, tested novice surgeons performing laparoscopic procedures by blasting AC/DC hits like “TNT” and “Highway to Hell.”

Results showed that hard rock significantly improved both the accuracy and speed of tasks performed, particularly when played at a high volume.

“I believe it,” surgical oncologist at Ohio State University Dr. Timothy Pawlik said.

Pawlik says he listens to all kinds of music in the operating room.

“Everything from country to pop to hard rock to Christian,” he said.

Pawlik believes there is a very “therapeutic nature to music” for both caregivers and patients.

He likes to have the music on pretty loudly while in the operating room.

“I want to make sure people don’t have the impression they’re at a rock concert,” Pawlik said. “But yeah, I play some hard rock in the operating room.”

If you are scheduled for a procedure soon, you might consider urging your surgeon to rock out.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Coroner identifies teenage girl who died after being shot in her cheek
Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. on April 17 regarding a vehicle that crashed at the...
2 separate shootings leave woman, teen girl dead on Easter Sunday; suspect arrested in teen’s death
Charquevya Kirkendall, 22
Woman arrested after purposely crashing car into vehicle to prevent her child from being taken to hospital
BAFB
Gas well explosion reported at BAFB; some injured
Derrick Johnson, 24
Call about dog mauling leads to arrest of felon on drug crimes

Latest News

A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
Disney World lifts mask requirement for all guests
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard’s allegations ‘heinous’
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel
Johnny Depp, testifying in a Virginia court, says he never hit Amber Heard. (POOL via Court TV)
Johnny Depp testifies he never hit ex-wife Amber Heard
"Lake Chipotle" has now been dubbed "the tiniest member of the city of lakes." (WCCO)
Parking lot puddle dubbed ‘Lake Chipotle’ becomes popular tourist spot