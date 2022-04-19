Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Judge: Georgia voters can challenge Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s reelection run

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's reelection is being challenged.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's reelection is being challenged.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Monday ruled that a group of Georgia voters can proceed with legal efforts seeking to disqualify U.S Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for reelection to Congress, citing her role in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The challenge filed last month with the Georgia secretary of state’s office alleges that Greene, a Republican, helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. That violates a rarely cited provision of the 14th Amendment and makes her ineligible to run for reelection, according to the challenge.

The amendment says no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” Ratified shortly after the Civil War, it was meant in part to keep representatives who had fought for the Confederacy from returning to Congress.

Greene, 47, filed a lawsuit earlier this month asking a judge to declare that the law that the voters are using to challenge her eligibility is itself unconstitutional and to prohibit state officials from enforcing it.

Judge Amy Totenberg, in a 73-page ruling, denied Greene’s request for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order.

Totenberg, who was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia by President Barack Obama, wrote that Greene had failed to meet the “burden of persuasion” in her request for injunctive relief.

Georgia law says any voter who is eligible to vote for a candidate may challenge that candidate’s qualifications by filing a written complaint within two weeks after the deadline for qualifying. The secretary of state must then notify the candidate of the challenge and request a hearing before an administrative law judge. After holding a hearing, the administrative law judge presents findings to the secretary of state, who then must determine whether the candidate is qualified.

Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group, filed the challenge March 24 on behalf of the group of voters.

Greene said in her lawsuit that she “vigorously denies that she ‘aided and engaged in insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Closing arguments have wrapped up in the trial of two men accused of killing rookie Shreveport...
Verdict announced in trial of 2 men accused of killing SPD officer
The body of Randal Hawkins, 63, of Dekalb, Texas was found in a vehicle parked on County Road...
Man on trial for child sex crimes found dead in truck
Coroner IDs man killed when hit by 2 vehicles
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol

Latest News

Before the cold front arrives Sunday night we are tracking some warm temperatures on the way...
Warm and muggy ahead of next cold front
The Fresh Start Reentry Resource Fair will begin at 9 a.m. on April 22 at the church, located...
‘Fresh Start’ reentry resource fair set for April 22
Parents were up in arms at a school board meeting as an after-school Satan club proposal was...
After-school ‘Satan club’ voted down by school board
Parents were up in arms at a school board meeting as an after-school Satan club proposal was...
After-school 'Satan club' voted down
For those planning on donating in the days to come, Lifeshare plans to operate on extended...
Hundreds donate blood for Barksdale explosion victims, more donations expected