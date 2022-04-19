Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Gas well explosion reported at BAFB; some injured

BAFB
BAFB
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An explosion of a gas well on Barksdale Air Force Base was reported just before noon on Tuesday, April 19.

Officials with BAFB say it happened at 11:40 a.m. and that Base Emergency Response Personnel are responding to the situation. The well exploded on the East Reservation of the base.

Injuries have been reported, BAFB says. No other information is available right now.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Coroner identifies teenage girl who died after being shot in her cheek
Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. on April 17 regarding a vehicle that crashed at the...
2 separate shootings leave woman, teen girl dead on Easter Sunday; suspect arrested in teen’s death
Charquevya Kirkendall, 22
Woman arrested after purposely crashing car into vehicle to prevent her child from being taken to hospital
Derrick Johnson, 24
Call about dog mauling leads to arrest of felon on drug crimes

Latest News

Circle K at Youree Drive and Southfield Road in Shreveport.
Circle K gas pumps remain covered after water found in gasoline
Two Bowie County school districts to implement 4-day school week
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Facebook Live
2 injured in rollover wreck on Hearne Avenue
2 injured in rollover wreck on Hearne Avenue