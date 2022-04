SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Finals inspections are being conducted for the Shreveport Fire Department’s new trucks.

SFD says the new trucks will be assigned to Station 1 (263 N Common St.), Station 7 (751 Wilkinson St.), and Station 15 (3206 W 70th St.).

