Circle K gas pumps remain covered after water found in gasoline

Circle K at Youree Drive and Southfield Road in Shreveport.
Circle K at Youree Drive and Southfield Road in Shreveport.(Source: Jade Myers/KSLA News 12)
By Jade Myers
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, March 25, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry (LDAF) confirmed water was found in the gas samples taken from the Circle K on Youree Drive and Southfield Road.

The LDAF said the station wouldn’t resume full operation until they received clean samples from the nozzles with no traces of water in the gasoline.

Almost a month later, pumps at the gas station are still covered with “out of service” bags and red tags placed by the LDAF. An employee at the station said they’re not sure when the pumps will be in operation again.

KSLA reached out to the LDAF for an update on the situation. They responded via email with the following:

“This location is still red tagged for water in the regular and plus grades. The location has been working on getting things ready for us to retest, however, we are waiting on contact from the location to retest. Once the location contacts us we will re sample the fuel and test those samples in our fuel quality lab. The location is required to not sell regular or plus until we test the samples and approve them. We do not have any timeline as to when they will be ready for us to retest the fuel.”

Lee Mabile, Motor Fuels Program Manager with LDAF

RELATED: LDAF confirms water found in gas from Circle K at Youree Drive and Southfield Road

