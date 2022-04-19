Chick-fil-A opens in Marshall, Texas
Manager says they had a better-than-expected opening
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Those nuggets, waffle fries and more.
There’s a new Chick-fil-A in the ArkLaTex.
The popular chicken restaurant chain opened its doors in Marshall, Texas, on Monday, April 18.
It’s the first Chick-fil-A in the Marshall area.
They were so busy, the restaurant’s manager had no time to talk on camera.
But he did tell KSLA News 12 that they had a better-than-expected opening.
