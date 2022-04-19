Bossier NAACP chapter calling for elimination of at-large city council election methods

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish NAACP Chapter President Lee Jeter said activists and community members will gather on Tuesday, April 19 to kickoff a ballot initiative that aims to eliminate the two at-large seats on the Bossier City Council, to create a council elected from seven single-member districts. Members say they believe this is in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

Currently, five members of the council are elected from single-member districts and two members are elected on an at-large basis. NAACP members say this set up is discriminatory against the city’s Black voter population, which makes up 30 percent according to a recent census.

The push for community signatures comes after the chapter reached out to the council.

On Feb. 17, the chapter sent a 17-page letter addressed to each council member to have the problem addressed, which reads in part: “This proposed electoral structure is necessary to ensure that Black voters in the city of Bossier have an equal opportunity to elect representatives of their choice.”

Jeter said the chapter never received a response.

“The current structure does not allow for adequate representation for Black Americans in Bossier city. So we’re going to go to the people and we’re going to try to force a ballot initiative. This has nothing to do with the sitting city council members, what is has to do with is fair representation for all citizens of the city of Bossier City,” he said.

KSLA reached out to council media representatives and Mayor Tommy Chandler for comment. We have yet to receive a response.

The meeting takes place tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn.

