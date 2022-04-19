Another terrific forecast Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! I hope everyone yesterday got a chance to enjoy the wonderful weather we had to kick off the week Monday, but guess what, we have more on the way Tuesday! Temperatures are down in the 50s again this morning, and like Monday we are tracking highs in the 70s this afternoon. Wednesday we are still expecting a warm front to move through bringing showers and higher temperatures and humidity as we get to the second half of the work week for the region. But with the warmer temperatures we are not much tracking in the way of rain chances through the weekend so if you are making outdoor plans you are looking good for the most part, just get ready for highs in the upper 80s this weekend.

Showers and storms will be moving through the region Wednesday leading to warmer weather the rest of the week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you may want to once again grab the jacket early this morning as temperatures are on the cool side in the 50s, but it will again be a marvelous afternoon with highs in the 70s. Compared to Monday we will see a few more clouds in the afternoon, but overall it will still be a great day to get outside and take in the weather.

As we get to Wednesday is when we are tracking some changes on the way for the ArkLaTex as a warm front moves through the region. We are tracking scattered showers and storms throughout the day along with stiffening winds from out of the south that could gust upwards of 40 MPH for some. Highs will be in the low 80s behind the warm front along with more muggy conditions compared to earlier in the week. While a shower is possible on Thursday we really will be trending drier as we head towards the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend we are expecting generally warm and dry weather ahead for the ArkLaTex Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will continue to be warm and we are also expecting the humidity to remain elevated, but not out of control. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s and while and isolated shower is not out of the question we should see a decent amount of sunshine. Our next chance for showers and storms won’t come until at least Monday when our next cold front starts to move in.

In the meantime, get outside and enjoy another wonderful day, Tuesday! Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.