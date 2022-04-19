Getting Answers
3 DOTD projects could be coming to Caddo Parish

(DJ Jones)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s a possibility of three big projects in Caddo Parish with the Department of Transportation and Development.

The number one priority is to install flashing yellow arrow signals throughout the parish. The second is to patch roads on LA 538 between U.S. 1 and LA 1, that’s near the Mooringsport and Oil City area. The last project is to add left turning lanes on LA 1 and Regal Drive in the Youree Drive area.

Right now, the projects are in review and contractors are presenting bids at the moment.

“These three in Caddo went out to bid last week and the low bidders did apply and its under review once the review is completed the project will be timed the contractor has an assemble period to get equipment and personnel together ready to do the project and then the time starts,” said DOTD Communications Director Rodney Mallett.

These projects will be funded through the transportation trust fund money.

