2 taken to hospital after rollover wreck on Hearne Avenue
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people were injured after their vehicle flipped on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Tuesday morning (April 19).
The wreck happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Hearne Avenue near Aero Drive. Somehow, the vehicle left the road, hit a concrete support, and rolled over several times before landing in a ditch. The Shreveport Fire Department helped the victims get out of the vehicle.
Both occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
The crash is under investigation.
