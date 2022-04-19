2 taken to hospital after rollover wreck on Hearne Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people were injured after their vehicle flipped on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Tuesday morning (April 19).

The wreck happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Hearne Avenue near Aero Drive. Somehow, the vehicle left the road, hit a concrete support, and rolled over several times before landing in a ditch. The Shreveport Fire Department helped the victims get out of the vehicle.

Two people were hurt in a rollover wreck on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (KSLA)

Both occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

