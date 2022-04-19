Getting Answers
1 in hospital after being shot while driving on I-220 E

(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person is in the hospital after being shot on I-220 East at N. Market Street just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19.

Witnesses say a suspect in a gold car and the victim in a white F-150 were both driving at a high rate of speed on the interstate. Then, the gold car pulled up to the truck and started firing out of the driver side window.

The victim was shot in the right lower leg. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The gold car drove off from the scene. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. If you have any information, please call police.

