Temperatures are on their way up for the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be shooting up as we go throughout the week. It will be above average by the time the weekend rolls around. It may even get up to the 90s for some spots!

Overnight, a few clouds will try to return. Overall though, it will stay mostly clear. There will not be any rain from these few clouds. Temperatures will be cooling down and may be a little chilly in the morning near sunrise. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. So, you might need a jacket as you head out the door.

Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds, but no chance of rain. Despite the clouds, you will still need your sunglasses throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s. It will be just below average for late April, but the humidity will also be super low. That will make it feel very nice!

The clouds will build up Tuesday night and will remain in place on Wednesday. A warm front will be moving through during the day. This means that is will be moving from the south and will increase temperatures and humidity. Rain chances are art 40%. A few showers are possible. Maybe a couple storms too. However, the severe threat is very low. Looks rather unlikely. That’s the good thing about warm fronts! Temperatures will heat up to the lower 80s.

Once the warm front passes by Wednesday night, the rain will be gone. The clouds will linger in place for a bit longer. So Thursday morning will have overcast conditions. I do expect to see lots of sunshine Thursday afternoon! So the clouds will be clearing away. Thanks to that front, temperatures in the afternoon will warm up to the mid to upper 80s!

Friday will be another beautiful day with no chance of rain. There should be less cloud cover as well. So, I expect a sunny day! Temperatures will get up to the mid to upper 80s once again. There is a slim chance a couple locations get up to 90 degrees.

This weekend will also be very pretty! There will be little to no chance of rain. If anything, maybe a quick shower Sunday afternoon. Both days will have more sunshine mixing in and will help to warm temperatures up. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s! The humidity will not be terrible, but you should notice its presence. If you are spending time outdoors such as any yardwork, use a little cautions with the very warm and basically hot temperatures.

Have a great week and enjoy the non-severe weather!

