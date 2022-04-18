Project Celebration rep speaks out following deadly domestic disputes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Within the past week, KSLA News 12 has covered at least three domestic disputes in Shreveport.

Two of those ended with three people dead.

On April 11, a Shreveport couple was reported missing. However, after their safe return, Antonio Jackson was arrested for domestic abuse battery on April 13.

Then on April 14, what witnesses described as a “tumultuous relationship” ended in an apparent murder-suicide. Angie Anders was found in a crashed car with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She later died at the hospital.

Her boyfriend, William Cherry, then barricaded himself inside a home for more six hours. When officers did go inside, they found Cherry dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

On Easter Sunday, a 16-year-old girl was shot to death inside a home on East Gregg Street. Police arrested 19-year-old Treylin Dillard for her death, charging him with second-degree murder.

The two were in a romantic relationship and had apparently gotten into an argument. That’s when Dillard allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her in her right cheek. The teenage girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Sometimes, when I’m listening to a story when it first airs, I can tell it’s domestic violence,” said Petrina Jenkins, of Project Celebration. “Of course, it all makes us think ‘Oh, my God, what could we have done?’”

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 33% of Louisiana women and more than 28% of Louisiana men experience physical or sexual violence or stalking from a partner within their lifetime.

It’s important to note that it’s rarely easy for people to just leave in these situations.

“When in domestic violence, leaving is the most dangerous time. That’s not a cliché, it’s absolutely true,” Jenkins said.

That’s why if you or someone you know is in such a situation, it is important for you have to have a plan and to know your resources.

Jenkins said people should consider things like work, living accommodations and even daycare.

