Natchitoches woman dies in Winn Parish crash
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches woman died on April 17 following a two-vehicle crash on Gum Springs Road near Dickerson Road.
Louisiana State Police said Daanna Kennedy, 32, was driving a 2014 Cadillac SRX, and was hit head-on by a 2004 Toyota Camry. The Camry driver crossed the centerlines from the northbound lane to the southbound lane.
Kennedy, who was not wearing a seatbelt, had severe injuries and was sent to a local hospital where she died. The driver of the Camry was wearing a seatbelt and had moderate injuries.
Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.
