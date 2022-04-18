Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Movers clean out wrong apartment, all of family’s belongings thrown in dumpsters

A family was left dumpster diving for their belongings after a moving company mistakenly cleaned out the wrong apartment. (Source: KETV/Stephanie Gunia/CNN)
By Sarah Fili
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - A Nebraska family was left dumpster diving for their belongings after a moving company mistakenly cleaned out the wrong apartment.

On Thursday, Stephanie Gunia picked up her three kids from school and headed back to their apartment, which they just moved into that week.

But upon entering, the family was met with a horrible surprise.

“We walked in, and there was nothing in our apartment except for a mattress,” Gunia said. “My kids’ stuff was gone, their clothes, everything.”

Thinking she’d been burglarized, Gunia panicked and called the police. However, when officers came to investigate, they found no signs of forced entry, and all doors and windows were locked.

But then, a neighbor told Gunia he saw people moving items out of her apartment and into the dumpsters.

Upon looking, Gunia found her personal belongings spread out between five dumpsters – much of it ruined.

Ultimately, investigation revealed what happened – the apartment complex hired a moving company to clear out an apartment, and they hit the wrong unit.

“They said they got the wrong apartment. They cleaned out the wrong apartment,” Gunia said.

Apartment management said in a statement, “We are working with a resident who had some of her possessions mistakenly placed in a dumpster. We believe almost all of her possessions were retrieved. Any missing items will be replaced at our expense.”

Gunia said there was cash in the apartment that has not been recovered. Apartment management said it gave Gunia a $250 gift card immediately after the mistake was discovered.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. on April 17 regarding a vehicle that crashed at the...
2 separate shootings leave woman, teen girl dead on Easter Sunday; suspect arrested in teen’s death
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Coroner identifies teenage girl who died after being shot in her cheek
Dispatchers got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on April 16 regarding a fire at the Eastwood on...
Coroner’s officer names victim in fatal townhome fire
Charquevya Kirkendall, 22
Woman arrested after purposefully crashing car into vehicle to prevent her child from being taken to hospital
Derrick Johnson, 24
Call about dog mauling leads to arrest of felon on drug crimes

Latest News

The IRS says some Americans may get smaller refunds than they expected and that those checks or...
Consumer Watch: Save or spend that 2022 tax refund?
Investigators say the suspect, described as a man in his 40s, drove onto campus and attacked...
Suspect in custody after intruder fatally stabs teen at Calif. high school
Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a...
Shelter in place for Plaquemine area due to fire, chlorine spill at Olin Plant on Dow site
Tyre Sampson, 14, was not properly secured on a Florida amusement park ride before he slipped...
Adjusted sensors on ride contributed to Fla. teen’s death in fall
TreVeon Anderson (from left), 26, Glenn Frierson, 38, and Lawrence Pierre, 22 (Source: Caddo...
Prosecutors present detectives’ testimony, part of co-defendant’s recorded statement