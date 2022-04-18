Marshall men charged in Tyler convenience store robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest warrant shows that a Marshall man was arrested and charged in connection with an October 2021 convenience store armed robbery in Tyler.

Jacolby Williams, 21, of Marshall, was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, with bond set at $250,000. According to the affidavit, Williams and an accomplice, Jubalee Moore, held up a gas station convenience store on Oct. 5, 2021 at gunpoint, stealing cash, e-cigarettes, beverages and other unidentified merchandise before fleeing.

The affidavit states that Williams and Moore were identified via fingerprints left behind. Williams was traced to his last known address in Marshall, which is also where the truck believed used in the incident was found. The truck was allegedly stolen earlier the same day as the robbery.

Williams is currently held in the Smith County Jail.

Moore was arrested in February in Harrison County where he is facing local charges and was then extradited to Smith County on Friday.

